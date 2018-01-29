Police report

by

POLICE

1/8

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 32, EP. Arrested for violation of a no-contact order, interference with a peace officer, and escape 3. Already lodged at JCJ on other charges.

Mersadie Goettsch, 27, EP. Warned for speed violation, 58/45, and arrested and cited for driving while suspended.

Sarah Moore, 32, EP. Cited for failure to drive in lane and arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol.

1/9

Angelica Smith, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance.

1/10

Isaac Deitrick, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and speed violation, 38/25.

1/11

Michael Snyder, 48, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and arrested for assault 4. Lodged JCJ.

Shakoka Rose Hatcher, 34, EP. Arrested for menacing and assault 4. Lodged JCJ.

1/12

Santiago Delacruz-Mercado, 28, transient. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

Gerald Wilson, WC. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for expired registration.

Lehman Adams Jr, Trail. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operating without required lighting equipment.

Byron Rayburn Jr, EP. Cited for driving while suspended warned for expired registration and operation without required lighting equipment.