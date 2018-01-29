by

Rogue Valley Metro Planning Org. Seeks New Member

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Eagle Point Councilor Michael Stanek, who serves as council liaison to the Rogue Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (RVMPO), presented a community involvement opportunity at the January 23 meeting. RVMPO is currently seeking someone to fill a vacancy on its Public Advisory Council, specifically in the White City area, one of its nine Citizen Involvement Areas. Applicants must reside, own property, or operate a business within the area they represent. He asked Council and staff to consider anyone they know who might consider the position. Interested persons can find an application at https://www.rvmpo.org/index.php/committees/ct-menu-item-11.

Century West provided visual renderings depicting the hybrid model for the Linn Road Project, before and after concerning utility lines—current status, buried lines. Council liked what they saw and asked how soon work could commence. As always, according to Mike Bull, so much depends on governmental entities they must work with.

Otherwise, things are humming along smoothly in Eagle Point. There are two police officer openings and a large number of applicants, and progress in several subdivisions and professional developments continues to run smoothly.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 13, at the new time, 6:00.