Senator Linthicum newsletter

by

Last Monday, our nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King was a true champion of freedom and individual liberty.

He believed that,

“We have an opportunity to make America a better nation…to make America what it ought to be”, and he gave everything he had–including his life–for the belief that his fellow Americans had a God-given right to live their lives free from oppression.

I believe the best way to honor the life and work of Dr. King is to continually strive to protect the liberty of each individual American citizen, and each Oregonian, in particular.

In the upcoming Legislative Session, I look forward to working toward that end. In this short session (35 days) the Senate President added me to two new committees and the Governor appointed me to a Special Task Force dealing with the rash of Opioid deaths by overdose, that are plaguing rural and urban communities, alike.

I remain the vice-chair of the Senate Interim Committee on Education. In that committee, we focus on K thru 12 education, graduation rates, teacher student ratio’s and upcoming opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Medical fields.

I will also continue as a member of the Senate Interim Committee on Judiciary, dealing heavily with criminal law, recidivism rates, prisons, parole and probation policies.

Also, because of my extensive IT knowledge and experience, I continue as a member of the Joint Committee on Information Management and Technology.

I was also appointed to two new committees. I was assigned to the Senate Committee On Human Services which focuses on Safety in Oregon’s Child Welfare System, including both large and small Adoption Agencies and foster parent organizations. Human Services also provides Equity and Multicultural Services and protects the rights of parents and individuals when it comes to coping with disabilities.

The second committee to which I was recently assigned is the Senate Committee on General Government and Accountability. This committee reviews the legislated purposes, goals and mission of various state entities and sets rules for measuring the effectiveness, methodologies and techniques used to ensure that the public goals are being met.

Additionally, this committee weighs the public benefit of continuing an entity’s existence and operation and then asks what benefits might be gained by abolishing the entity. These questions can only be answered in terms of weighing the administrative and compliance costs against the real or perceived benefit of the services provided.

This committee has been around before and I don’t think I’ve ever read about any glorious inroads that have been accomplished in other sessions. This is because the current reign of the bureaucratic enterprise is deep, wide and swirling with complex pools of misaligned priorities, biased allegiances and support for keeping the swamp boat afloat. But I will work diligently in this committee to hold our state government agencies accountable.

As you can see, I will have a very full plate in Salem during this short legislative session. I am looking forward to working through the legislative process to improve the lives of every Oregonian.

Please contact my office if you need any help in dealing with state agencies or services. My e-mail address is: Sen.DennisLinthicum@OregonLegislature.gov