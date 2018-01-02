Senator Linthicum’s newsletter

by

As 2017 comes to a close, it seems only appropriate that we survey the year and plan for the next. Therefore, with a spirit of encouragement I would like to offer you thoughts about Oregon’s future and the opportunities that will arise in the upcoming year.

On the individual level, our preparations for 2018 might arise from current business hardships or opportunities, personal struggles or even some self-sacrifice. Or, maybe you have found yourself happily serving some portion of our community with practical knowledge and foresight because of your experience, training and understanding.

As each of us endeavors to place ourselves in situations where we have the opportunity to forge ahead through any number of slow and enduring circumstances, we need to remind ourselves that discipline, stalwart courage and fortitude are keys to our success. Remember, athletes are always training, chess-champions are forever practicing and iron can sharpen iron.

This, after all is the stuff of life. It is this enduring spirit which is the source of our freedom and liberty.

With this in mind, as I mentioned in my last article, I read of two economists who summarized Venezuela’s current economic situation. They noted that while Venezuela’s embrace of socialism began in the 1950s, it grew quickly during the new millennium. Their summary ended with, “Over time, the destruction of economic freedom led to more and more impoverishment and crisis.”

Economic freedom for individuals, entrepreneurs, companies and business owners is one of the most basic requirements for economic prosperity.

Unfortunately, economic prosperity is being constantly hampered by state agencies who thrive on claiming the moral high ground.

The story-teller’s myth is that when someone works in a private business– timber, agriculture, farm, ranch, the service sector, accounting, retail trades, the financial sector, law, hospitality or healthcare then they are most-likely greedy and crooked. The myth continues with a portrayal of those working for the dead-hand of government to be as pure as the wind-driven snow.

We know this can’t be true.

Yet, this is exactly what breeds the constant desire for the regulatory bureaucracies that clog the state’s capital. This is what socialism does. The fictional pretext for social control is always to stop the unprincipled from taking advantage, especially of those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

It rarely works this way. The good, bad, and wretched can be on the street corner, in a corporate office, or walking the marbled halls. Men are men and women are women and, as such, each is capable of doing great things for good or ill. We can see this in Venezuela. While the rhetoric promotes policies for the poor and needy, it is they who are ravaged by impoverished conditions, not the politically well-connected.

In 2018, I can see the Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) becoming one of the favorite regulatory sledgehammers for the ruling elites in Oregon’s capital. BOLI is directly involved in businesses through their employer-employee relationship and can wield enormous amounts of pressure through fines, sanctions, certification and licensing requirements.

Last week, I also mentioned the outrageous BOLI fine upon Aaron and Melissa Klein, co-owners of the small Portland-area bakery, Sweet Cakes by Melissa. To think that a state agency with staff and power of BOLI would try to crush a little two-person bakery should be unthinkable. However, this is how the left will garner political points, terrify anyone who doesn’t tow the radical line and intimidate the rest of the general public.

That incident was not about someone’s feelings being hurt. It was about forcing an agenda across the newswires. Currently, I am anxious to see how the US Supreme Court deals with this same issue. They recently heard testimony on a nearly identical case in Colorado and the results will broadly impact all of us.

While there must certainly be some give and take, or a balancing act for accomplishing the ordered liberty we all desire – it does come with some friction. What must be surrendered and at what price? Our constitutionally federated Republic can only thrive when we preserve the blessings of individual freedom by recognizing the inalienable rights granted us by our Creator.

Our founders knew this, first and foremost. One founder noted that governments are made up of human beings who suffer common impulses like ambition and greed.

Meaning, the common good can be plundered by elected officials abusing power and pursuing their own self-interested gain. Our constitutional form of government was designed to “secure the Blessings of Liberty for ourselves and our posterity.”

Therefore, 2018 will provide, both you, and I, with an enormous window of opportunity to remain ever diligent in advancing conservative ideas and preserving the traditional protections of our economic and personal freedoms in Oregon. God bless us every one.