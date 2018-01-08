Sheriff Report

by

SHERIFF

12/22

Edward Scott Paxton, 46, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Contempt violation of a restraining order and endangerment.

12/28

Brandie Lynn Smith, 29, Bradley Wy, EP. Failure to appear for burglary 1 and theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Dwight William Pech, 59, S.Fork Little Butte Cr. Rd, EP. Manufacture, distribution, and possession of a controlled substance/marijuana and unlawful export of marijuana.

Allen Dale Mitchell, 54, Main St, BF. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dale Wayne Westrom, 41, Trail. Trespassing 2.

12/29

Daniel Douglas Britt, 23, Talbot St, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jess Lee Cooper, 43, St. Claire Wy, EP. Out of county warrants: Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear/first degree. Released due to overcrowding.

Kimberly Joy Heater, 43, Lorraine Ave, EP. Failure to appear and failure to pay for DUII/alcohol. Released on bail.

Javier Zamarripa, 26, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/ schedule 2 drug.

Cheyanne Michael Colman, 21, Sawyer Rd, SC. Theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Brian Austin Haven, 24, EP transient. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct 2.

12/30

Isidro Rodriguez-Banuelos, 28, Terr-mont St, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, driving while suspended x 3, DUII/alcohol and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and driving while suspended x 5.

Angela Rene Vasquez, 18, Hale Wy, WC. Harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Cody Ross Cruse, 37, Cedar Ave, BF. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone, and failure to appear for criminal cite.

Adam Keith Dickinson, 30, WC transient. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

12/31

Eric James Turner, 49, Obenchain Rd, BF. Parole violation for attempting to elude/vehicle.

Dustin John Bell, 43, Hwy 62, EP. Parole violation for felony possession of a weapon.

Nathaniel Travis Staller, 41, SC. Contempt violation of a restraining order and violation of release agreement. Released due to overcrowding.

Jason Ray Spiva, 45, Merlee Cr, EP. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support. Released due to overcrowding.

Christopher John Raymond Miller, 28, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 5, distribution of a controlled substance/heroin x 3, manufacture of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth , distribution of a controlled substance/meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, theft 1, unlawful possession of a weapon/gun, attempting to elude/vehicle, and reckless driving.

1/1

Thomas Joseph Murray, 52, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation for coercion.

Samuel Scott Fortner Jr, 41, Rodale Dr, EP. Felony possession of a weapon x 7, felony possession of a restricted weapon x 2, and possession of a controlled substance/schedule 2 drug.

Mickey Allen Newcomb, 30, WC transient. Criminal mischief, endangerment, and disorderly conduct 2 x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/2

Treavor Glenn Wolfard, 31, Onyx St, EP. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and concealed weapon/knife. Released on own recognizance.

Brook Anne Valencia, 41, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. Assault 4 and harassment.

Sondra Lee Odlin, 38, Reese Creek Rd, EP. Failure to appear for contempt of a no-contact order.

Lauren Alexandra Hafterson, 31, Loto St, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/3

John Ray Davis, 49, Merlee Rd, EP. Failure to appear: ID theft, theft 1, and credit card theft.

Lindsey Kuinilani Todd, 32, WC transient. Assault 2.

Phillip Louis Fiene, 56, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Jordan Dale Agnew, 19, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and theft 3.

Michael James Robert Holden, 23, WC transient. Parole violation for burglary 1 and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth an attempting to elude/vehicle.

Kerrina Jo Stevens, 43, EP transient. Theft 3.