Sheriff report

1/4

Sonny Lynn Trevino, 37, Timberline Rd, WC. Menacing. Home detention.

Carole Anna Jackson, 28, Division Rd, WC. Littering. Released on own recognizance.

Manuel Hector Sanchez, 26, WC transient. Attempt to elude/vehicle, resisting arrest, and interference with a peace officer. Hold and return to OCD.

Jesse Lee Jeska, 36m, Hudspeth Ln, SC. Parole violation for felony weapon.

Aaron Edward Frick, 40, SC transient. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, felony possession of a weapon, theft 1, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a firearm silencer, alteration of weapon ID, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, and failure to appear and failure to pay for distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana.

1/5

Sherry Janet Marshall, 56, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Naseef Elias Ashker, 26, WC transient. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/6

Evelynn Keziah Enriquez, 30, Meddle Ln, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Daniel Kevin McKim, 25, Crater Lake Hwy, WC. Trespassing 2 and disorderly conduct.

Maureen Patricia Currie-Dose, 57, E. Dutton Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/7

Dakota David Buckelew, 23, Stonewater Dr, EP. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kerrina Jo Stevens, 43, EP transient. Trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Ian Brandon Fay, 38, Antioch Rd, WC. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Michael Antony Skiscim, 62, Kelly Ct, SC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and criminal mischief.

Daniel Guy Mallory, 38, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Theft 1 and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/8

Lynn Ellen Reed, 53, Atlantic Ave, WC. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Thomas Richard Carlson, 61, Meadow Ln, SC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released one own recognizance.

Jesse R Jones, 27, EP transient. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol.

Jesse Bryan Gordon, 37, Shadow Lawn Dr, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

KC Lee Henshaw, 31, WC transient. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone, theft, and theft 2.

1/9

Timber Ronald Roady, 26, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, felony possession of a restricted weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 32, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Burglary 2 x 2, theft 1, theft 2, contempt violation of a no-contact order, interference with a peace officer x 2, escape 3, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Jordan Richard Rock, 23, Hwy 227, Trail. Burglary 1.

Heather Ann Anderson, 40, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jesse Bryan Gordon. 37, Shadow Lawn Dr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/10

Joshua Lee Metcalf, 31, Atlantic Ave, WC. Tampering with drug record, contempt violation of a restraining order and failure to appear: Theft 1 x 2, attempted theft, harassment, disorderly conduct x 4, and trespassing 2 x 3.

Lacey Nicole Van Zandt, 26, Lotto St, EP. Theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Mersadie Lyn Goettsch, 25, Barton Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Matthew Patrick Swenson, 51, Merry Ln, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order. Released on bail.

Jerry Eugene Hemingway, 26, Garden Circle Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Javier Ruiz Rodriguez, 43, Villa Verde Cr, WC. Trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

Shane Davis McCosker, 22, Falcon St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order x 3, criminal mischief, interference with a peace officer, and failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order.

Angela Marie Early, 36, Antioch Rd, WC. Out of county warrants for failure to appear x 3, contempt, and failure to appear for theft 2 and giving false information/criminal.

Martin Rodriguez-Banuelos, 27, Kimberly Ct, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and felony possession of a restricted weapon.