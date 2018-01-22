Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

1/9

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 32, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Theft 2.

1/11

Javier Sandoval, 47, Division Rd, WC. Criminal mischief.

James Marion Lawson, 53, Stevens Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

James Edward Moore, 50, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. Animal abuse, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, trespassing 2, and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Michael Anthony Snyder, 48, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Assault 4.

Shakoka Rose Hatcher, 34, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Assault 4 and menacing.

1/12

Lauren Ashlie Martin, 31, Village Cr, WC. Failure to appear for ID theft.

Shane Robert Bei, 29, Takelma Dr, Trail. Failure to appear for theft 3.

Lloyd Stanley Sinclair, 37, Prospect Area. Trespassing 2, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft 2, and carrying a concealed weapon/knuckles. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Daniel Justin Ives, 27, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation for theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Christopher Lee Wall, 26, Avenue G, WC. Contraband, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and failure to appear: Strangulation, harassment, interference with report, and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone. Released due to overcrowding.

Aaron Clayton Shankle, 45, Falcon St, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Scott Raymond Burrill Martin, 23, Chevney Wy, SC. Parole violation for DUII/drugs. Released on own recognizance.

Jody Ann Davis, 47, W. 13th St, Trail. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Nolen Drew Lenderman, 32, Trail. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Robyn Joy Sword, 35, Merry Ln, WC. Trespassing 2.

Santiago Delacruz-Mercado, 28, WC transient. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to display license. Released due to overcrowding.

1/13

Jonnee Marie Burg, 23, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, interference with a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Kenneth Lee McGee, 38, Onyx St, EP. DUII/alcohol, driving while suspended, reckless driving, and endangerment x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

1/14

Michael Richard Gross III, 20, Worthington Rd, EP. Interference with a peace officer and failure to appear: Assault 4, interference with a peace officer, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Josiah Francis Laqua, 20, Old Hwy 62, EP. Parole violation for assault 3.

1/15

Tyler Jordan Rossiter, 26, 24th St, WC. Assault 4, harassment, unlawful use of a stun gun, disorderly conduct, and parole violation for assault 3.

Chester Edward Winkelman, 66, Hwy 62, WC. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Shawn Thomas Long, 40, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. Disorderly conduct, harassment, assault 4, and endangerment x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Allen Dale Mitchell, 54, Main St, BF. Attempted theft, conspiracy to commit unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit theft 1, burglary 1, burglary 2, theft 1, and theft 3.

1/16

Andy Salazar-Rodelo, 24, Ajax Ave, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Ariana Rochelle Frye, 23, Teakwood Dr, EP. Harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tianna Marie Ahsing, 32, Avenue G, WC. Disorderly conduct and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

Michael John Dunston, 59, Brandon Wy, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for DUII/alcohol. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Daniel Guy Mallory, 38, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Out of county warrants for possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 3.

1/17

Jason Richard Bicknell, 38, Yankee Creek Rd, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and parole violation for manufacture of a controlled substance/meth.

Shelly Ann Khandare, 40, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

William Bryan Hicks, 40, De Anjou Ave, EP. Driving while suspended x 2. Processed only.

Billy Joe Forrester Jr, 55, Onyx St, EP. DUII/alcohol x 2.

1/18

Justin Carl Hunsley, 33, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/MJ less than 1 oz., possession of a controlled substance/meth, and trespassing 2.