Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

1/18

Dale Wayne Westrom, 41, Trail. Felony possession of a restricted weapon. Released on own recognizance.

Andrew Michael Couser, 28, Hal Ln, WC. Disorderly conduct 2, resisting arrest, harassment x 2, and failure to appear for trespassing 2.

1/19

Vickie Ann Knight, 39, WC transient. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Carl Aden Bryning, 44, Tracy Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Enrique Rodriguez-Banuelos, 24, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Terrance Scott Clemens, 29, D’Anconia Dr, Trail. Parole violation for robbery 3, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and theft 2.

1/20

Tiffany Teresa Marie Huffman, 36, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/21

Kerrina Jo Stevens, 43, EP transient. Harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Andrew Ryan Rose, 28, Via Verde Cir, WC. Theft 2 x 2 and theft 3 x 4. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Stephen Timothy Glynn, 52, Crater Lake Hwy, WC. Criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Gerardo Ibarra-Cisneros, 20, Garrison Ave, WC. Sexual delinquent.

1/22

Korynna Zamarripa, 21, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/cocaine. Released on own recognizance.

Dale Wayne Westrom, 41, Trail. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and trespassing.

Elizabeth Eileen Bilyeu, 56, Falcon St, WC. Disorderly conduct and failure to appear for harassment, disorderly conduct, and trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Rohn Buttolph, 52, Stevens Rd, EP. Trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Steven Richard Kline, 29, Crystal Dr, EP. Contempt for non-support. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Melanie Gay Brown, 48, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, endangerment and driving while suspended and failure to appear and failure to pay for DUII/alcohol.

1/23

Marcos Toledo Guimaraes, 29, Hwy 234, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Christopher Lee Alexander, 31, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft 1, and failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Released on own recognizance.

Andrea Denise Linn, 42, Division Rd, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jesse Villarreal , 19, Three Oaks Dr, WC. . DUII/drug x 2, reckless driving, endangerment, and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

Kelcy Lynnette Lavada, 28, Avenue A, WC. Theft 1, ID theft, credit card, hit and run, and failure to appear for theft 1 x 3 and theft 2.

Justin Lee Fumasi, 35, Hwy 140, EP. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Antonio Serna Ruiz, 64, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to register as a sex offender. Released on own recognizance.

Melissa Renea Peck, 20, 1st St, Prospect. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and harassment.

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 24, EP transient. Parole violation for assault 3.