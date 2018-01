by

The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Special – Christmas in the Villages, part two

Dennis Ellingson

Last summer I traveled to the ancestral home of my parents and grandparents which is Hermiston Oregon. I found what I was looking for, my grandparent’s old house. It was abandoned but it was there. But for one to travel back to our lost villages of Laurelhurst and McLeod it is memories that would be the main road. Yes, there are some places you can still see but it is different.