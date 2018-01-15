GOLD HILL, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are warning people to be wary of old military souvenirs tucked away in storage. On Thursday, January 4, 2018, a Gold Hill woman reported finding a World War II-style mortar shell in a shed on her property in the 400-block of Chavner Street. It had been stored there as long as she’d been in the residence — more than 30 years. She took the mortar out to her yard and set it on the ground before calling dispatch.
WWII mortar round found near Gold Hill
