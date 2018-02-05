by

NORTH TO ALASKA

By Maynard Flohaug

Last year my wife, Katie, and I decided to take a trip to the inland area in Alaska. Driving to Alaska with a motorhome and tow vehicle would be a trip of a life time. Unfortunately I had some medical issues that concerned me along with the chance of mechanical issues with an older motorhome and limited gas stations. We decided to take a 19 day cruise/tour offered by Holland America Cruses. It turned out to be the best option for us as we had an amazing trip. The cruise/tour included a 7 day inland passage cruise then we went inland by train/plane/bus making a loop from Seward, Alaska to Anchorage, Denali National Park, Fairbanks, Dawson City, Whitehorse, Vancouver, BC and finally back to Eagle Point.

Planning the Cruise/ Tour

When planning the trip it took some time to pick the time of year, which room on ship, excursions available on ship and on shore. Lots of things to do on trip including many activities on board the ship, as well as, on shore excursions including Lumberjack show, crab eating, fishing, panning for gold, whale sightseeing, salmon bake, and much more. Everything except drinks and gifts was including on board.

Vancouver BC – Day One

We left Eagle Point at 3am to catch our flight to Vancouver BC going through Portland. In Vancouver we went through US Customs then dropped off our luggage at the Holland American desk and later boarded a bus to the Cruise ship. Everything went extremely well as I was concerned about lugging the two big suitcases we had for the trip. Around 1pm we boarded the cruise ship and located our ocean view room to drop off our backpack and checked out the emergency location. On this cruise they did an emergency drill so you had to report to a specific life boat location. At this time we decided to explore the ship to find where the food, shops, bars, casino, etc. where located. After walking around a while we sat down for a drink to look over our map of the ship and talk with a couple from Florida. Of course we noticed people with fancy drinks and food so we checked out the food court. They provide so much good food and huge variety to choose from. Alcohol, of course, is extra so we purchase a card to use while on board. While my wife tasted one of the fancy umbrella drinks I ordered a bucket of 6 beers. Since, I didn’t want all 6 beers the server took the remainder to my room in a bucket of ice. Also I signed up for the Alaskan Beer tasting event for the next day. Around 4pm they announced our practice drill so off we went to find our life boat location. It should be noted that there is a lots of people on board the cruise ship so going to the life boats is a special event with people crowded on the deck. As it turned out they checked our cruise pass to make sure we were at the correct location. We returned to our room to find our luggage had made it safe and sound. Decided to take another walk around the ship and find a place to eat before going to bed early since we got up a 2am.

At Sea – Day Two

Today, we stayed in our room until after 10 am and missed the breakfast meal. We decided to take in the Nature Guide talk on wildlife in Alaska including sea lions, seals, salmon (5 different species), moose, Sitka deer, reindeer, bears, several birds including sea gulls, eagles, etc. Then off to the casino, crow’s nest (lounge at front of ship with view of ocean). I left my wife in the shops and went to a Veterans meet up they organized for veterans. Met some Vietnam Vets and had a great time. After the meet up I spent a lot of time trying to locate my wife. She was also looking for me as it was a huge ship. We agreed on a meeting place for next time we are apart. We next went to a nature movie and dance musical presented by the crew of the cruise ship.

Ketchikan – Day Three

We decided to have breakfast before going ashore to see the Lumberjack show and then to a crab feed. The show was awesome and so was the all you can eat crab feed. We spent time walking around town then back to ship for another show by the crew while the ship headed to Juneau.