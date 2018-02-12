by

Jackson County Farm Bureau

According to Jackson County Farm Bureau president, Pat Fumasi, the next meeting of the Farm Bureau will be held at Elmer’s Restaurant in Medford on February, 20, beginning at 7 p.m. Those wishing to may join the group at 6 p.m. for dinner prior to the meeting.

Fumasi has announced that the guest speaker for the evening will be Andy Smith of the Grange Fertilizer plant, who will no doubt share some valuable tips on what to apply to fields for greatest productivity.

A reminder is that the Farm Bureau is sponsoring CPR classes for all members who wish to know life-saving techniques. The class is free to Farm Bureau members who do not need the certification. For members who need the certificate, there is a required fee.

The class will be held at Fire District #3 headquarters on Agate Road and Avenue G in White City. Beginning time is 10 a.m. This class will be held on March 17.

Farm Bureau membership is open to a wide variety of occupations associated with agriculture, potential members should attend to learn about Farm Bureau activities and learn what membership can do for members.