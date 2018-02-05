EP Senior of the month

by

The Senior of the month for February, 2018, is Jeanine Sterrett.

Jeanine is 62 years old and we enjoy her company at the Eagle Point Senior Center on a regular basis.

Jeanine has overcome many obstacles and challenges during her life. She was placed into a foster home during her teenage years. Very little is known about her biological family as she does not have contact with them.

Jeanine has lived in the Dabel Family foster home off and on since 2007. She is a huge asset and joy to her foster family.

She lives with two other MRDD (Mentally Retarded Developmentally Disabled) foster sisters and has grown very close to the Dabel Family.

Jeanine has many challenges but does not let that stop her! She has worked for SOU as a janitor and currently volunteers her time and service to the Eagle Point Senior Center working for Food and Friends. She is a very hard worker!

Jeanine is a lover of animals and has her own goat! She has 3 rabbits for which she takes sole responsibility. She also makes sure the 3 family dogs and the cat are fed and watered every single day. She never forgets her animals and is a wonderful advocate for them.

Jeanine enjoys coloring, camping, and going on vacations, especially to Mexico. She has visited Mexico 5 times and is anxious to return.

Jeanine is very active in her church. She attends the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints every Sunday. Jeanine loves Jesus Christ and tries hard to serve him by showing love to all those around her.