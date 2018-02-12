FFA Proficiency night

by

On January 31st, District Proficiency Night was held at Eagle Point High School. Every member applying for a Proficiency in the Southern Oregon District was interviewed, and after careful consideration, Delegates, one from each chapter, selected winners. I’d like to congratulate Alyson Scheffler on placing first with her Ag Sales Proficiency. She’s headed to State!

New District Officers were elected as well. Eagle Point FFA had three students run for District Office. Hunter Foulon, Abigail Rademacher, and Paige Pesterfield. I’d like to congratulate Hunter on being elected as the Southern Oregon District Vice President.

On behalf of Eagle Point FFA and the Southern Oregon District, I’d like to thank all the Delegates who took their time to interview those applying for a Proficiency and the District Officer Candidates, as well as all the advisors who offered their assistance. Thank you for your support!

Paige Pesterfield

Eagle Point FFA Reporter