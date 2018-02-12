by

House GOP statement on cap and trade hearing

California-style cap and trade legislation would increase cost of living for Oregonians

Salem, Ore. – House Energy and Environment Committee Vice-Chair E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) issued the following statement on today’s hearing on the HB 4001, Democrats’ cap and trade legislation:

“Our committee would be wise to heed the advice of our colleagues in the Senate Democratic caucus, who last week suggested that short sessions should be reserved for minor budget adjustments and policy tweaks. This major carbon tax policy clearly does not fall within either of those parameters. I am also troubled by the fact that this bill contains an emergency clause, which would prevent Oregon voters from referring it to the ballot if it were to pass.

“My main concerns, however, continue to be focused on the program itself. If this California-style cap and trade bill were to be rammed through the short session, our Legislature would be handing over tremendous power to unelected bureaucrats, who could raise our taxes at any time. Some estimates have shown that this program could cost Oregonians as much as $50-$125 extra every month. I do not understand how we could justify such a significant increase in the cost of living to Oregonians for a program that will have virtually no impact on global climate change.”