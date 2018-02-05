Let’s do Lunch

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

In the last few weeks we have purchased some fast food. Well, not fast food in the respect of a burger and fries from the local health food store, but ready to eat meals frozen and packaged. They are Paleo meals, and they are good, but they are expensive and certainly not better than what we make at home.

One of those meals is a shepherd’s pie and it is really good, but I have been wanting to try my hand at making some of the tasty treats at home. So, with a Sunday afternoon rain and no other pressing engagements, I gave it a try.

Remember, one of my criteria is for meals to be easy to prepare, and these are definitely winners on that account. As most know, a Shepherd’s pie is just about anything that a shepherd had on hand to throw into the pot. We used the traditional mashed potatoes, ground beef, onion, garlic and spices.

Here’s the recipe: 4 mashed potatoes, one pound of ground grass-fed beef, one medium white onion, two cloves of minced garlic (more wouldn’t hurt) and spices such as Mrs. Dash, salt and pepper.

Begin by peeling the russet potatoes and cutting them into cubes. Place them into a large pot and cover with water and include a teaspoon of salt to help with the boiling. Next, dice that onion and place into a cast-iron pan with some coconut oil of other light cooking oil. Sauté on medium heat for a few minutes before adding the minced garlic. Continue for a few minutes until the onion becomes translucent and then add the ground beef and brown. Add the spices and continue until the mixture is ready, then take off heat and cool for a few minutes while you are mashing the potatoes with the thick coconut milk from a can and 2-3 tablespoons of ghee. When they are mashed, you are ready to start putting the pies together.

For this I used several of the small 5-inch Pyrex bowls, which are just about the right size for a meal for an individual. First, place the hamburger mixture into the bottom of the bowl, leaving enough room for an inch thick portion of the potatoes on the top. Finally, top the hamburger with the potatoes and sprinkle a little Smokey paprika over the top and bake on 450 degrees for 15-25 minutes or until the top shows a little browning. They were placed on a silicon mat atop a cookie sheet just to make certain that the oven stayed clean if there was spillage.

Allow to cool before placing the extra pies into the freezer for later use. This recipe made six five-inch pies, enough for a week of lunches. Simply pop them into the microwave and heat thoroughly for a great little lunch.

We have found that eating pale has meant a little more time in the kitchen, so while you are preparing lunch for the following day, make lunch for several days at a once, its a great time saver.

As always, eat well, live well. Live long and pain free and most importantly, live with purpose and passion.