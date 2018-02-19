Local FFA earn state degrees

by

On February 5th, Eagle Point FFA had eight State Degree Candidates complete their final step in applying. It is very exciting to report that all eight were approved! I’d like to congratulate Maddie Cox, Hunter Foulon, Kaity Kelsey, Ashley Myers, Brianna Millard, Rachel Newton, Ashley Schauffler, and Alyson Scheffler!

All eight of our candidates will receive their State Degrees on the stage at State Convention. I’d like to thank everyone who took the time out of their day to interview our eight candidates. Thank you for your support, and congratulations to the eight candidates!

Paige Pesterfield

Eagle Point FFA Reporter.