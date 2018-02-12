by

POLICE

1/29

Cody Chance Hanson, 32, EP. Arrested on violation of conditional release. Lodged JCJ.

Joseph Clancy, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and no valid operator’s license and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

1/31

Erin Jessica Curtis, 34, EP. Arrested on Multnomah County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear for trespassing 2. Lodged JCJ.

Thomas Jan Zakowski, 53, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

Anne Marie Alexa Krueger-Dixon, 43, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

2/1

Penny Oberlander, EP. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

2/2

Jesse George, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

Burton Atwood IV, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for illegal alteration of display of plates and operation without required lighting equipment.

Delvia Fletcher, SC. Cited for driving while suspended.

Dakota Parke, EP. Cited for theft 3.

2/3

Fabian Segura Maldonado, WC. Cited for theft 2.

2/4

Elizabeth Vuncannon, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, failure to obtain registration, and speed violation.