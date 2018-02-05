Police report

by

POLICE

1/16

Immanuel Byrne, Trail. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to install interlock device and warned for speed violation, 70/55.

1/20

Leann Bennett, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to drive in lane and unsignaled or unlawful turn.

Lindsey Taylor, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

1/21

Andrew Ryan Rose, 28, WC. Arrested for theft 2 x 2 and theft 3 x 4. Lodged JCJ.

Karrie Chapman, WC. Cited for driving while suspended an warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

1/24

Primitivo Navarrete Lopez, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license.

1/25

Adan Valenzuela, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for expired registration.

1/28

Michael Edward Updike, 49, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, criminal mischief 2 and theft of service. Lodged JCJ.

Shelly Khandare, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to install interlock device and warned for failure to obtain registration.