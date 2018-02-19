Police report

2/5

Justin Philip Fisher, 32, EP.  Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3.  Cited for driving uninsured and warned for expired registration and illegal alteration or display of plates.  Lodged JCJ.

2/8

Heidi Givens, WC.  Cited for driving while suspended.

Daniel Britt, EP.  Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

2/9

Justin Philip Fisher, 32, EP.  Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and for possession of controlled substances/meth and heroin.  Lodged JCJ.

Ronald Stephens, EP.  Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for operation without proper fender or with no mud guard.

2/10

Teresa Marie Sheperd, 53, EP.  Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for DUII and failure to appear/theft 3.  Lodged JCJ.

Kimberly Vibbard, WC.  Cited for driving while suspended and warned for driving uninsured and improper display of sticker/plates.

Christine Boddy, 64, EP.  Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol.

2/11

Christopher Jon Serres, 46, EP.  Arrested for assault 4 and harassment.  Lodged JCJ.

Mathew Scott Lamer, 29, EP.  Arrested on parole violation detainer.  Lodged JCJ.

Jeremy Scott, WC.  Cited for driving while suspended and warned for expired registration.

