Police report

by

POLICE

2/5

Justin Philip Fisher, 32, EP. Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3. Cited for driving uninsured and warned for expired registration and illegal alteration or display of plates. Lodged JCJ.

2/8

Heidi Givens, WC. Cited for driving while suspended.

Daniel Britt, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

2/9

Justin Philip Fisher, 32, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and for possession of controlled substances/meth and heroin. Lodged JCJ.

Ronald Stephens, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for operation without proper fender or with no mud guard.

2/10

Teresa Marie Sheperd, 53, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for DUII and failure to appear/theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Kimberly Vibbard, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for driving uninsured and improper display of sticker/plates.

Christine Boddy, 64, EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol.

2/11

Christopher Jon Serres, 46, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

Mathew Scott Lamer, 29, EP. Arrested on parole violation detainer. Lodged JCJ.

Jeremy Scott, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for expired registration.