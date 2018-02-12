Red Cross to move

by

The Southwest Oregon Chapter of the American Red Cross is relocating its administrative offices from its current Medford facility, at 60 Hawthorne Street, to a new facility in Medford. Red Cross classes, including CPR and First Aid, will remain at the Hawthorne facility. The Red Cross Blood Donor Center will stay at its current location, 1174 Progress Drive. The new administrative office location will be announced in the coming weeks and as soon as a new facility contract is secured.

Red Cross partner, The United Way of Jackson County, purchased the 60 Hawthorne Street property but is allowing Red Cross classes to remain at this location. Staff offices, volunteer workstations and volunteer meetings will be housed at the new administrative office facility.

“We appreciate our partnership with the United Way of Jackson County and the ability to keep our classes at a consistent location,” said Carisa Hettich, Executive Director of the Southwest Oregon Chapter of the Red Cross. “There will be no disruption to Red Cross services, and the community can continue to rely on the Red Cross to provide help and hope when it’s needed the most.”

Red Cross services were needed this past year, perhaps more than ever, to respond to a record number of disasters in this region and beyond. In 2017, the Red Cross in Oregon and Southwest Washington responded to nearly 750 disasters like home fires, floods and wildfires; helped more than 1,200 families and deployed responders nearly 370 times to disaster relief operations.

