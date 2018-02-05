SCHOLARSHIP DESSERT IS FEBRUARY 15TH

by

The 31st Annual Scholarship Dessert will be held in the EPHS cafeteria on Thursday, February 15th from 7-9pm with table viewing starting at 6:30pm. The event raises money to fund scholarships for EPHS graduates. 100% of the monies collected goes toward scholarships. Half will be given to 2018 graduates and the balance is invested through the D9 Foundation with the Oregon Community Foundation to endow future scholarships. The D9 Community Scholarship Committee also gives the Olive Lansburgh Community Service Scholarship.

This year we are pleased to have as our guest speaker Amy Blaser, 1992 EPHS graduate who played soccer and golf for the Eagles. She also was a horse showman. Amy graduated from Linfield College with a degree in Economics and continued her education at Portland State University, receiving her MBA degree. She is a Federal Agent for the Department of the Treasury. Amy is married and has two children in the Eagle Point School District.

The EPHS Jazz Band will entertain this year.

The Scholarship Dessert continues to be a special social event for the Upper Rogue Community. We are seeking table hosts who decorate their table, provide place settings(paper plates are popular), provide a dessert and invite friends to sit at their table. If you have questions or to reserve a table or be a guest at another table, call Margaret Dietrick @ 541-826-4278, Maxine Williams @ 541-820-7665 or Mary Scheffler @ 541-826-9518.