by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

The flu season has struck Shady Cove city hall in a big way, as evidenced by the Council meeting of February 15. Two members of the Council had to sit this one out; one vital member of the planning commission and even office staff could not make the meeting where the city planned to hold a public hearing. That hearing was postponed to the March 1 meeting to allow sick members of the council and planner, Dick Converse to recuperate.