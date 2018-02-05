Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

1/25

Kerrina Jo Stevens, 43, EP transient. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, attempt to elude/vehicle, and assault 3.

Evelynn Keziah Enriquez, 30, Meddle Ln, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

David Virgil Whipple, 51, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for contempt of non-support and possession of a controlled substance/schedule 2 drug. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Lauren Alexandra Hafterson, 31, Lotto St, EP. Parole violation for ID theft and failure to appear for reckless driving.

Vanessa Shaylee Marie McFall, 20, Kee Ln, SC. Failure to appear: Burglary 2, theft 1 x 2, assault 4, harassment, menacing, and theft 3.

1/26

Tyler William Banuelos, 24, Hwy 62, Trail. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

John Rocha, 24, Hale Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol and parole violation for endangerment. Community Justice Work Center.

Peter Andrew Gaddis, 26, EP transient. Sexual abuse 2 and sexual delinquency. Released on own recognizance.

Stephen Timothy Glynn, 52, Crater Lake Hwy, WC. Trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Cheryl Four Lakota Wind Larvie, 30, Avenue G, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, attempting to elude/vehicle, and reckless driving. Released due to overcrowding.

Julie Ann Wilson, 49, Ridgeview Ave, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Shane Davis McCosker, 22, Falcon St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order and theft 1.

1/27

Andrew Einar McCombs, 31, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for burglary 1 x 2 and theft 1 x 2.

1/28

Jeremiah Clarence Swing, 26, Hwy 62, EP. Assault 4 x 3, disorderly conduct 2, and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kilte Michael Walsh, 36, Crater Lake Hwy, WC. Failure to appear: Disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and trespassing. Released due to overcrowding.

Bryan Adam Qualls, 24, Monta Vista Ct, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Rohn Buttolph, 52, Stevens Rd, EP. Failure to appear for harassment.

Michael Edward Updike, 50, W. Main St, EP. Failure to appear: Criminal mischief, theft of service, and trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/29

Cody Chance Hanson, 32, Indian Creek Rd, SC. Theft 1 x 3.

Anthony Lewis Parks, 46, S. Obenchain Rd, EP. Contempt. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

John Ray Davis, 49, Merlee Rd, EP. Failure to appear: ID theft, theft 1, and credit card theft.

1/30

Christina Elizabeth Goodenow, 50, Antelope Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Jesse Daniel Reed, 34, Meridian Rd, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order and failure to appear: harassment, improper use of 911, contempt violation of a restraining order, and contempt violation of a no-contact order.

Jordan Richard Rock, 23, Hwy 227, Trail. Burglary 1.

Randy Ray Doty, 46, Gladstone Wy, WC. False information/criminal and failure to appear and failure to pay for violation of a stalking order x 4.

Toby Tyler Bicknell, 37, Indian Creek Rd, SC. Parole violation for escape 1 and failure to appear for use of an invalid license.

Miguel Angel Rizo-Flores, 36, Agate Rd, EP. Animal abuse 1. Released on bail.

1/31

James William Frye Jr, 29, Teakwood Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Process only.

Randy Lee Carson, 45, Christa Ln, EP. Failure to appear for theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kevin Ronald Markle, 28, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Erin Jessica Curtis, 34, Teakwood Dr, EP. Out of county warrant for trespassing 2. Released on bail.

Scottie Durrell Watkins Jr, 21, Terr-Mont St, WC. Resisting arrest, escape 3, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Thomas Jan Zakowski, 53, N. Shasta Ave, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.