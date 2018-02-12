SHERIFF Report

by

SHERIFF

2/2

Leta Jean Schroeder, 40, WC transient. Parole violation for criminal negligent homicide, interfering with a peace officer, false information, and disorderly conduct.

Joseph Francisco Teran, 37, Barton Rd, EP. Assault 4, strangulation, and failure to appear for contempt of non-support.

Tamera Sue Evans, 57, Poppy Ridge Dr, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jason Ray Spiva, 45, Merlee Cr, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and failure to appear for contempt for non-support.

Amy Elizabeth Omotoy, 42, Wedgewood Dr, EP. Parole violation for theft 1.

2/3

Ricardo Daniel Batres-Escobar, 24, Falcon St, WC. Custody violation/parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jason John Robert Drayer, 31, Kyra Ln, WC. Assault 4, harassment, and failure to appear for endangerment and endangering a minor.

Shane William Gartin, 43, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth and menacing.

Shanna Marie Stone, 23, Gramercy Dr, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Devon James Wright, 23, Hele Wy, WC. Parole violation for assault 2, robbery 1, burglary 1, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm, felony possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and failure to appear for interference with a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

2/4

Daniel Andrade, 29, 25th St, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order.

Timothy Andrew Reimer, 33, Ball Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, felony possession of a restricted weapon x 2, and failure to appear for theft 3 and traffic INS.

Charles Martin Machinsky, 59, WC transient. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Javier Ruiz Rodriguez, 43, Verde St, WC. Disorderly conduct 2.

Jonnee Marie Burg, 23, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Trespassing2, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, interference with a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

2/5

Terrance Scott Clemens, 29, D’Anconia Dr, Trail. Parole violation for robbery 3.

Lindy Marie Kisling, 38, 27th St, WC. Theft 2 and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

Justin Philip Fisher, 32, Royal Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and failure to appear for theft 2.

Jessy James Jermain, 37, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Disorderly conduct 2 and endangerment x 4. Released due to overcrowding.

Walter Adam Nitowski, 57, Antelope Rd, WC. Manufacture of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and distribution of a controlled substance/meth.

2/6

Anthony Terrell Owens, 35, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Parole violation for driving while suspended and failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Kashmir Lynn Rusk, 29, Hwy 62, Trail. Driving while suspended x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Heather Lynn Wielebski, 36, Rogue River Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Brian Scott Voris, 43, Crater Lake Hwy, WC. Out of county warrant for failure to appear/hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

Lee Bert Jones, 36, Hwy 62, Trail. Menacing x 2, pointing a firearm x 2, and possession of a concealed weapon/gun.

Martin Rodriguez-Banuelos, 27, Kimberly Ct, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and felony possession of a restricted weapon.

Julie Reanne Love, 38, Capri Dr, EP. Parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance/meth.

2/7

Toby Tyler Bicknell, 37, Indian Creek Rd, SC. Felony possession of a restricted weapon. Released on own recognizance.

Allen Lee Bicknell, 43, Indian Creek Rd, SC. Parole violation for escape 2.

Elizabeth Eileen Bilyeu, 56, Falcon St, WC. Violation of a stalking order. Released due to overcrowding.

Lucio Haro, 26, 24th St, WC. Manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, contempt violation of a no-contact order, and failure to appear for strangulation and harassment.

Ashley Anne Gummert, 30, Dianne Wy, EP. Manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2.

2/8

Matthew Patrick Swenson, 51, Merry Ln, WC. Failure to appear: Assault 4 x 2, endangerment, and harassment.