The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Those Famous Mountain Pears

Dennis Ellingson

Next on our journey traveling south on Laurelhurst we come to an expansive pear orchard. Everyone I talked to that remembers the Laurelhurst area also remember Stu Weeks. In the decades before the dam he was the orchardist who took care of the family orchard. This orchard started decades before by his father, Arthur and his mother. The orchard was tied into the early days of the pear industry in Southern Oregon. This may have been the farthest reaching orchard of the area. And there was something about the “bench land” that the large orchard sat on that produced prize winning pears.

What is marvelous for us today is that a small remnant of that orchard still exists! I will share more about that further on.

At one time the orchard and area was some five hundred acres. About forty acres was a pear orchard and a smaller amount dedicated to apples. There were also walnuts and we have found other fruit trees in that general area including apples.

The history of the pear orchards in the Rogue Valley started with, “The first tree fruits (apples, pears, cherries, peaches, prunes and walnuts) were brought across the plains in covered wagons to Ashland and grown from seeds by the Billings family in the mid 1800’s. The planting of fruit trees saw a rapid expansion from small scattered home orchards to the first commercial orchard (Eden Valley) that was planted in 1885 by J. H. Stewart and J. D. Whitman.”

“The railroad had come to southern Oregon in 1883, and Stewart, a nurseryman from Illinois, saw opportunity. He established his orchard in 1885 and sold it in 1899 to Colonel Gordon Voorhies, who expanded it to 700 acres.” It is believed that Stewart State Park was actually named after Joseph H. Stewart.

Stewart Weeks was a WWI veteran and may have been a fighter pilot during the war. It is also suggested that he suffered trauma or PTSD from that experience and may help explain his erratic behavior and alcoholism later in his life. He was never married and some have said the area’s most eligible bachelor.

History is a bit sketchy here but Arthur Weeks died and Stewart, along with his mother, took over the operation of the orchard. For the area, this was a large concern and during harvest season, many locals would work for Stewart. I have included photos of the packing shed, workers, Mrs. Weeks and Stewart. The bulk of the pears would be shipped to the storehouses in Medford. The Weeks Orchard was part of the large co-op of the pear producers.

Stewart and his mother were an important part of the community and he was involved with many activities including the grange. But something happened. In his later years he became more reclusive and began to drink to excess. This and pneumonia eventually took his life.

I share this only for this reason. If he, in fact, was a war veteran and had suffered what was then called “shell shock”. Then that may explain some of his behavior. As a veteran too and with many studies and treatments being done, we know that traumatic war time events and occurrences can have an effect upon a person for a life time. Hopefully these days we are better at dealing with this issue for the sake of our veterans.