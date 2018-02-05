by

Bantam 45

Jonathan Pool’s place is 3rd and has scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Asher Jex (Jr Comet Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jonathan Pool (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Jonathan Pool (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Brayden Fontes (Mustang Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 3 – Jonathan Pool (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Alexander Gonzalez (Hermiston Youth Wrestling) (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Semi – Jonathan Pool (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Justin Tucker (Cowboy Mat Club) (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match – Jonathan Pool (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Ayson Mead (Team Bucs) (Dec 8-4)

2nd Place Match – Asher Jex (Jr Comet Wrestling Club) won by rule over Jonathan Pool (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (RULE)

Bantam 85

Hayden Hammer’s place is 6th and has scored 5.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Hayden Hammer (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Julian Jones (Orange Crush Wrestling Team) (Dec 6-0)

Semifinal – Parker Baldwin (Peninsula Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hayden Hammer (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Fall 0:13)

Cons. Semi – Grayson Luttrell (Newberg Mat Club) won by fall over Hayden Hammer (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Fall 0:29)

5th Place Match – Kanati Lipe (Oakridge Mat Club) won by fall over Hayden Hammer (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Fall 1:37)

Intermediate 49

Cameron Breeding’s place is 4th and has scored 13.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cameron Breeding (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by major decision over Ethan Forsman (Thurston Mat Club) (Maj 8-0)

Semifinal – Hezekiah Worthington (Newberg Mat Club) won by fall over Cameron Breeding (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Semi – Cameron Breeding (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Hunter Danks (Deschutes Mat Club) (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match – Darren Gulzow (La Grande Mat Club) won in sudden victory – 1 over Cameron Breeding (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (SV-1 9-7)

Intermediate 49

Ryan McFall’s place is 5th and has scored 12.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ryan McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by tech fall over Hunter Hawkins (Damaged Ear Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)

Semifinal – Casen Villastrigo (Cowboy Mat Club) won by fall over Ryan McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Semi – Darren Gulzow (La Grande Mat Club) won by decision over Ryan McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match – Ryan McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Hunter Danks (Deschutes Mat Club) (Fall 1:49)

Intermediate 56

Cooper White’s place is 3rd and has scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cooper White (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Leon Richard (Peninsula Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)

Champ. Round 2 – Cooper White (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Landyn Fincher (Team Xtreme) (Fall 1:34)

Quarterfinal – Cooper White (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Justin Kilman (Colton Mat Club) (Fall 1:14)

Semifinal – Chase Hemphill (Cowboy Mat Club) won by fall over Cooper White (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Semi – Cooper White (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Landyn Fincher (Team Xtreme) (Fall 2:00)

3rd Place Match – Cooper White (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won in sudden victory – 1 over Henry Bankhead (All-Phase Wrestling Club) (SV-1 8-6)

2nd Place Match – Chase Hemphill (Cowboy Mat Club) won by rule over Cooper White (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (RULE)

Intermediate 67

Sean McFall’s place is 2nd and has scored 29.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sean McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by tech fall over Aaden Sigloh (Rock of redmond) (TF 17-2)

Champ. Round 2 – Sean McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by tech fall over Max Price (Basin Bulldog Youth Wrestling) (TF 15-0)

Champ. Round 3 – Sean McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Bo Daniel (USA Cobra Wrestling) (Dec 6-1)

Quarterfinal – Sean McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Wyatt Barrett (Orange Crush Wrestling Team) (Fall 1:51)

Semifinal – Sean McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by disqualification over Hans Kamm (Salem Elite Mat Club) (DQ)

1st Place Match – Gavin Rangel (Hillsboro Mat Club) won by fall over Sean McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Fall 1:43)

2nd Place Match – Sean McFall (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Lane Surplus (Salem Elite Mat Club) (Dec 5-4)

Intermediate 77

Ethan Metcalf’s place is 2nd and has scored 23.50 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Ethan Metcalf (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Jasper Heistan (Lincoln City mat club) (Fall 0:00)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Metcalf (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by tech fall over Brody Panuke (Silverton Mat Club) (TF 15-0)

Semifinal – Ethan Metcalf (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Carter Nekvapil (COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestl) (Dec 6-2)

1st Place Match – Daniel Patrick (Roseburg Mat Club/uvwa) won by major decision over Ethan Metcalf (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) (Maj 9-0)

2nd Place Match – Ethan Metcalf (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by rule over Carter Nekvapil (COBRA ALL-STARS / Cobra Wrestl) (RULE)

Intermediate 120++

Ashtin Adams’s place is 1st and has scored 9.00 team points.

Round 2 – Ashtin Adams (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Kegan Edmunds (Hawk Mat Club) (Fall 0:10)

Round 3 – Ashtin Adams (Eagle Point Youth Wrestling Cl) won by fall over Joshua Tiller (Oakridge Mat Club) (Fall 2:34)

Novice Girls 92

Amanda Hammer’s place is 1st and has scored 6.00 team points.